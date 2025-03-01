Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Up 104.0% in February

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 926.0 days.

Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOBF remained flat at $3.31 during trading hours on Friday. Ratos AB has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

