Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Up 104.0% in February

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 926.0 days.
Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTOBF remained flat at $3.31 during trading hours on Friday. Ratos AB has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.
About Ratos AB (publ)
