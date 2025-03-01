Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Drops By 75.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 341,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

