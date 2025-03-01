Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $60.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanover Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 25.2% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

