Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

