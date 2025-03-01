Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 452.2% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RVSDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,511. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

