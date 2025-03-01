First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

First Northern Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.33. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

