Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 369.4% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative return on equity of 147.43% and a negative net margin of 741.89%.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.