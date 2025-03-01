Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 1st

TeraWulf, Rigetti Computing, Interactive Strength, AltC Acquisition, Organogenesis, Applied Digital, and Wolfspeed are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from several hundred million to around two billion dollars. These stocks are often associated with higher growth potential as well as greater volatility, making them attractive for investors willing to accept higher risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,487,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,073,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,052,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,525,344. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Shares of Interactive Strength stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,914,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Interactive Strength has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2,428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. 13,403,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

Organogenesis (ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Shares of ORGO traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $6.22. 58,753,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,965. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 45,738,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,669,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 48,880,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,230,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

