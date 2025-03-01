Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Price Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.22. Approximately 181,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 403,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $669,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,184,000 after purchasing an additional 242,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,469,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,778,000 after buying an additional 238,608 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.