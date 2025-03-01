Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Expands By 109.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 304,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $7.76.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
