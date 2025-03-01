Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Expands By 109.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 304,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $7.76.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 154,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

