Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Update

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after buying an additional 482,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,254,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 372,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ENLT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 7,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.51. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLT. Wolfe Research lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.