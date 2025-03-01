John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMDGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 171,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 131,289 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $35.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $671.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

