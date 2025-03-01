Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,500 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,911.7 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.