Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,500 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,911.7 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

