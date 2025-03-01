SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 5,428 shares.The stock last traded at $128.48 and had previously closed at $129.46.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $592.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

