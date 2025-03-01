Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.52, but opened at $67.00. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 412,315 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Verona Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 162,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $815,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,204,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,165,807.52. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 183,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $920,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,601,617.36. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,065 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $8,631,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 516,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

