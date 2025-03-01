Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Head-To-Head Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and Nixxy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.66 million 14.22 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Nixxy $668,693.00 31.37 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Nixxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -49.10% N/A N/A Nixxy -2,455.78% -280.82% -90.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Grow Capital has a beta of 20.57, meaning that its share price is 1,957% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Nixxy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

