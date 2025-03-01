Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) was up 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Rackla Metals

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,700. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

