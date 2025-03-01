Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading 23.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackla Metals

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700 in the last 90 days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

