SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $13.05 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

