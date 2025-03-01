Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,929,600 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the January 31st total of 2,798,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59,296.0 days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor stock remained flat at C$5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.70. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$5.00.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.