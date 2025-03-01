Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,929,600 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the January 31st total of 2,798,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59,296.0 days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor stock remained flat at C$5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.70. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$5.00.
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
