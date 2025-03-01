Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 113.2% in February

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Leonardo stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 181,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

