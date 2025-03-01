Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BWG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 66,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,029. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 87,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 726,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

