Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BWG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 66,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,029. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%.
Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.