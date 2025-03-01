Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWM shares. CIBC raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

