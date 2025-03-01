Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several research firms have commented on TWM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

