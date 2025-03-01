Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 1st

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the design, development, and sale of virtual reality hardware, software, or related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of immersive technologies, as these companies aim to transform sectors like gaming, education, healthcare, and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $668.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,515,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $653.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,728,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,864,354. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 3,352,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57.

