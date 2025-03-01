Social Media Stocks To Research – March 1st

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, GoDaddy, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares in companies that primarily generate revenue from online social networking platforms and digital advertising. Investors in these stocks typically focus on companies at the forefront of digital engagement and rapid technological innovation, although these investments can be volatile due to evolving market trends and competitive dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 9,522,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,846,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.97. 6,265,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 8,634,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.77. 2,468,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $724.46. 586,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $739.69 and a 200 day moving average of $640.38. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8,050.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72.

