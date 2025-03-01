Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 93334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (up previously from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.67 target price (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Qiagen by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Qiagen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Qiagen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,329,000 after buying an additional 991,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

