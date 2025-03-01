ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 363380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$655.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.58.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

