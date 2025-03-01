Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $18.92. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 51,773 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 15.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $668.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

