Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Grows By 249.1%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,400 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the January 31st total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satellogic Stock Performance

SATL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 536,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Satellogic has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

