ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Short Interest Down 62.9% in February

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 8,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

