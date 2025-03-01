CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Up 188.9% in February

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

