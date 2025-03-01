Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 13.9% – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,568,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 333,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Silver X Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.
About Silver X Mining
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver X Mining
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.