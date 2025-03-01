Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 4.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.82 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

