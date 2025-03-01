Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in February

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS MGMLF traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

