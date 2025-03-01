Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in February

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS MGMLF traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
