Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 505.2% from the January 31st total of 186,700 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 920,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Genprex worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

GNPX traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 469,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

