Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Issues Earnings Results

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Duolingo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock traded down $63.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.07. 3,454,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446.88. This trade represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

