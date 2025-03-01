Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Duolingo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock traded down $63.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.07. 3,454,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,692. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,429,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,108,964.96. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.