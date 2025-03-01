Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $480.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.63. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.