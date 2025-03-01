Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 2,535,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,553,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.54.

About Celsius Resources

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

