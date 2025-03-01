Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading 23.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 203,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Insider Transactions at Rackla Metals

In related news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

