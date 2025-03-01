Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of OCEAW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 25,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,407. Ocean Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Ocean Biomedical Company Profile
