Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of OCEAW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 25,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,407. Ocean Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Ocean Biomedical Company Profile

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

