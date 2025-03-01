Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Predictive Discovery Price Performance
Predictive Discovery stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Predictive Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
