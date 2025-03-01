Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Predictive Discovery Price Performance

Predictive Discovery stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Predictive Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Get Predictive Discovery alerts:

Predictive Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.