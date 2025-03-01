Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in February

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 during midday trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

