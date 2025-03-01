Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in February

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 during midday trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.