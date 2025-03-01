Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.85 and last traded at $148.95, with a volume of 335476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.78.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.88 EPS. The business's revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,610,000 after buying an additional 185,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

