Sims Investment Management LLC Invests $10.84 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 396,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.1% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 262,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

