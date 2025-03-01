Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 4,682 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

