Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.2% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.00. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

