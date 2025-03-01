Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $308.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.09. The company has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

