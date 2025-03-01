Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 8,739 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

KO stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $306.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

